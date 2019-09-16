Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) Forms $66.97 Double Top; Last Week Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Analysts

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) formed double top with $71.66 target or 7.00% above today’s $66.97 share price. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) has $108.96M valuation. The ETF increased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.97. About 1,467 shares traded. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter has $41 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40’s average target is -6.17% below currents $42.63 stock price. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. See Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $38.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rosenblatt 38.0000

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Pivotal Research 48.0000

17/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Consumer Edge

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Aegis Capital New Target: $41 48.0000

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $33 New Target: $41 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold Twitter, Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 50 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ruggie Capital Grp Inc accumulated 311 shares. 154,201 are held by Hightower Limited Company. Fdx Inc holds 33,053 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 13,692 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 55,109 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 22 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund owns 15,228 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 69,948 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 38,468 shares. 47,977 were reported by Asset Mgmt Inc. Metropolitan Life owns 143,310 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 85,278 shares.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company has market cap of $32.95 billion. The firm offers various services and products, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It has a 14.09 P/E ratio. It also provides promoted services and products, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.