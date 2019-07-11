Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) Trades at $73.67 After Triangle; LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO LTD SHS (LHUAF) Sellers Decreased By 26.92% Their Shorts

LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO LTD SHS (OTCMKTS:LHUAF) had a decrease of 26.92% in short interest. LHUAF’s SI was 149,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.92% from 204,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1493 days are for LIANHUA SUPERMARKET HOLDINGS CO LTD SHS (OTCMKTS:LHUAF)’s short sellers to cover LHUAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.19 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) formed triangle with $67.04 target or 9.00% below today’s $73.67 share price. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) has $186.96 million valuation. The ETF increased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 4,841 shares traded. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) has risen 5.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.10% the S&P500.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores primarily in the eastern region of the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $258.48 million. The firm operates its stores under the Century Mart, Lianhua Supermarket, Hualian Supermarket, and Lianhua Quik brands. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the sale of merchandise to wholesalers; and provides logistic services for wholesale business, as well as franchises its stores.