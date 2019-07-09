Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Is At $19.37 Formed Wedge; Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 12.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 765,565 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock rose 7.07%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 5.28M shares with $89.31 million value, down from 6.04M last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 1.12M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) formed wedge up with $20.14 target or 4.00% above today’s $19.37 share price. Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) has $220.37 million valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 29,259 shares traded. Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) has risen 3.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Cigna Corp New stake by 4.13 million shares to 4.38M valued at $703.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 2.14M shares and now owns 3.24M shares. Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 457,269 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Synovus Corp owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 220 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has 495 shares. Canal invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Da Davidson & accumulated 87,399 shares. Wade G W Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,404 shares. Fincl Counselors has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Victory Cap Management Inc has 0.59% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 15.35 million shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 2.25% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 670,919 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). S&T Retail Bank Pa holds 1.38% or 361,871 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. $29,014 worth of stock was sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold 4,000 shares worth $60,000. $23,640 worth of stock was sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. $130,824 worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) rating on Tuesday, January 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 21.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Invesco Bond Fund shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.62 million shares or 3.79% more from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Serv owns 2,000 shares. Sit Invest Assoc invested in 0.33% or 574,599 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 137,104 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% stake. Ameriprise reported 57,104 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc owns 10,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 56,812 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 4,355 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 6,211 shares. Karpus Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF). Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 0% or 5,057 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF). Sigma Planning stated it has 11,182 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr reported 4,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF).