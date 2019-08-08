Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (ADRD) At $20.36 Forms Top; Rbf Capital Lifted By $872,000 Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (ADRD) formed multiple top with $21.58 target or 6.00% above today’s $20.36 share price. Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (ADRD) has $31.90M valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 332 shares traded. Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 53.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc acquired 8,000 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 23,000 shares with $2.51 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. American Express Co now has $105.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.10 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 317 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 372,212 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Weik Cap invested in 3,350 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Howland Capital Management Lc owns 16,970 shares. 199,294 are held by Roffman Miller Inc Pa. 52,040 were accumulated by Shelter Mutual Ins. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt holds 4.29% or 362,342 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale invested in 0.02% or 3,854 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 198,232 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 82,215 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). M&T Natl Bank has 205,238 shares.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) stake by 345,942 shares to 630,437 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cno Finl Group Inc stake by 19,200 shares and now owns 265,069 shares. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $131 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14000 target. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.