Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Valuation Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $1.10 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 85,274 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 11,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 92,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 81,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 1.64M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co by 75,000 shares to 138,973 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.