Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Stock Price Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $304,500; Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Raised Position by $3.54 Million as Shares Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 69,597 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 75,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.16M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 3.23M shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY CHANGES AIMED AT WRONGFULLY BLOCKING DILUTION; 25/05/2018 – CBS New York: Sources tell CBS2 Harvey Weinstein will soon face criminal charges and will turn himself in to police sometime; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 09/04/2018 – DUTCH FEB MANUF OUTPUT -0.2 PCT M/M AFTER REVISED -0.6 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 21/05/2018 – CBS’s “60 Minutes” ran a segment Sunday night on Google’s unparalleled power in search; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 57,349 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 80,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,652 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 86,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition.