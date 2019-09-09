Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Shares Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Position by $304,500; King Luther Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) as Stock Declined

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 2,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 89,099 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, up from 86,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 894,175 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 662,021 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gigcapital Inc by 632,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 5,289 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Graham & Advisors LP accumulated 42,690 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 6,393 shares. Camarda Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Hanson Mcclain invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Commonwealth Bank Of reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated owns 26,496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sei Commerce holds 7,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 125,206 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.85% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3.48 million shares. Creative Planning stated it has 22,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.