Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Were Volatile; Boys Arnold & Co Cut Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $383,296 as Market Valuation Declined

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 77,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 142,867 shares traded or 64.07% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 13,675 shares to 73,500 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nexus Inv Mngmt reported 484,320 shares. Florida-based Harvey has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 29,910 were reported by Koshinski Asset. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation has 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department reported 50,569 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Hsbc Pcl holds 5.38M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,958 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated has invested 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northstar Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.23% or 222,510 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 139,547 shares. Cutter And Comm Brokerage owns 15,232 shares. Sunbelt has invested 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Autus Asset Limited Co reported 8,847 shares stake. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership owns 9,806 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Toth Advisory holds 249,165 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 86,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Modern Media Acquisition.