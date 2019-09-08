Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Were Volatile; First National Trust Co Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 4,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 247,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.19M, up from 243,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 85,274 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,555 shares to 41,823 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 32,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,227 shares, and cut its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical has invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Creative Planning holds 1.25 million shares. Horan Capital Advisors Lc has invested 3.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 89,413 were accumulated by F&V Mngmt Ltd Llc. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested 4.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 78,723 shares or 2.66% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 14.71 million shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. New England Investment & Retirement Inc invested in 0.09% or 1,750 shares. Moreover, Reinhart has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,905 shares. Neumann Capital Management owns 14,296 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 340,590 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 789,900 shares. Monetary Management Grp Inc holds 118,563 shares. 12,369 were reported by West Coast Fin Llc.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 103,341 shares to 970,141 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Gigcapital Inc.