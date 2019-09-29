Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $617,000 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Destination Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Intel (INTC)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 265.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 55,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 75,819 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 20,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 14.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating; 27/04/2018 – Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Open Hearing on Election Security; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 92.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 61,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,677 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51,000, down from 66,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 38,686 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, which manages about $444.11M and $244.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,832 shares to 489,170 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

