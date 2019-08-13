Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Share Price Were Volatile While Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed by $304,500 Its Stake; Facebook Cl A (FB) Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 111,091 shares traded or 25.24% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 26,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook stock falls after FTC launches probe of data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Facebook Still Faces Questions About Russia’s Reach; 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION -STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modern Media Acquisition by 511,280 shares to 1.87 million shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 1.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corporation reported 1.79M shares. Truepoint invested in 25,287 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Jabodon Pt, Nevada-based fund reported 11,651 shares. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) has 570,428 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 52,276 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co reported 1.41% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 246,800 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). American Tru Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 1.97% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 8.65M shares. Hudson Bay Lp reported 83,417 shares. American Research Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.72% or 72,121 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has 838,175 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Deccan Value Investors LP stated it has 1.20 million shares.