Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $304,500 as Share Value Rose; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Price Declined, Rockshelter Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $848,016

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 103,519 shares traded or 22.73% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 26.57M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd I (APF) by 231,695 shares to 355,316 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares to 208,411 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 15,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,148 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

