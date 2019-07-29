Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) Valuation Rose While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Raised Holding by $474,950; Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Its Globus Med (GMED) Position by $4.05 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Globus Med Inc (GMED) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 82,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.17 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Globus Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 362,070 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 12.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 25/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED)

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income (VKI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 47,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,005 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 65,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 77,372 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti by 24,035 shares to 119,919 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone/Gso Senior Floating Rate Term (BSL) by 119,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,521 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend And Income F (JDD).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Renal Associates Holdings by 78,371 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ:HURN) by 80,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

