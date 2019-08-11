Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stock Price Were Volatile While Robinson Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY) Holding Held by Greenleaf Trust

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 96,152 shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bed Bath Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 348.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 40,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 52,369 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, up from 11,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Bed Bath Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 5.16 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Arthur Stark, Chief Merchandising Officer, Departs — Filing; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video)

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 8,854 shares to 4,551 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:SSL) by 15,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,989 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares to 356,687 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) by 79,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,470 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).