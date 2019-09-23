Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stake Maintained by Robinson Capital Management Llc; As Vonage Hldgs (VG) Valuation Rose, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lifted Stake

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 37,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 2.14M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR $0.10; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 147,608 shares to 480,473 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 92,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,064 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Muni Credit Inc Fd (NZF).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 41,960 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,391 shares, and cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.