Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Boosted Holding by $753,110 as Stock Price Rose; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Trimmed Stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by $330,720 as Stock Price Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 64,182 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Llc has 0.25% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 9.58M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Intact Inv Management Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 141,900 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Lc has 1.82% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 85,958 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 7,738 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls owns 2.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,689 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc holds 24,051 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.43% or 5,939 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.05% or 52,211 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Lc stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,802 shares. Cls Invs Limited Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,643 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 37,746 shares to 244,776 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 25,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 902,211 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

