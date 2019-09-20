Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Boosted Holding; Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) Shareholder Alphamark Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.20 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midlnd (ADM) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 57,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 180 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 58,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midlnd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36B market cap company. It closed at $40.9 lastly. It is up 13.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES GOOD FARMER SELLING IN BRAZIL IN 1Q, FIRST PART OF 2Q; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 87,125 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru (NYSE:CMU) by 200,846 shares to 177,726 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 466,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,741 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Opport Credit (DBL).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $426.41 million for 13.11 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington State Bank has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.08% or 1.10 million shares. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd invested in 21,562 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Loudon Invest Ltd Com has 1.83% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 52,842 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 550 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 0.02% or 470,287 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Personal Capital reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 1,930 shares. Missouri-based has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 11,234 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh (NYSE:PVH) by 7,044 shares to 31,036 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 29,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroluem (NYSE:MPC).