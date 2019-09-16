Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Position Maintained by Robinson Capital Management Llc; Fca Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $388,094; Valuation Rose

Fca Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 145.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fca Corp bought 2,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4,918 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fca Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.96. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc owns 2,912 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,139 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Com has 10,600 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 6,449 shares. Madrona Fincl Services reported 2.26% stake. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 3.84% or 41,529 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Town Country Fincl Bank Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 2.49% or 2.72 million shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc owns 24,937 shares. Boston Partners holds 4.75M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,888 shares. Acropolis Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 31,563 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 123,227 shares to 233,460 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance National Muni Inc (AFB) by 44,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,478 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).