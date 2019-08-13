Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Position Has Upped by Robinson Capital Management Llc; Fir Tree Boosted Position in Navient (NAVI) as Stock Price Rose

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 1.62 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Navient; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Acquire Navient’s Student Loan Technology Platform; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.47; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONE TRANCHE FROM A NAVIENT FFELP; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q EPS 47c; 23/05/2018 – First Data to Become Primary Provider of Technology Solutions for Navient’s Federal and Private Education Loans; 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 111,091 shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 266,802 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.04% or 337,884 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 87,308 shares in its portfolio. 47,700 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 26,319 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 2.59M shares. Icon Advisers owns 185,300 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.02% or 197,156 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). 967,021 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 105,036 shares. North Star Asset Management has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Nomura accumulated 0% or 10,044 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 1,572 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Navient (NAVI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Encore, LexinFintech, Navient, Ally and Sallie Mae – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD revenue forecast falls short as gaming console chip demand drops – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares to 628,081 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 430,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,908 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO).