Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Position Has Raised by Robinson Capital Management Llc; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lifted Its Position in Intel (INTC) as Share Price Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.09M market cap company. It closed at $11.04 lastly. It is down 1.71% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 9.64 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Justice Deptartment hands over document to House Intel panel; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) by 118,866 shares to 110,354 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,687 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Incorporated Ok accumulated 112,588 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 12,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 1.37M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 99,466 shares. Pitcairn reported 39,596 shares stake. Family Management reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.5% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 34,867 shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Horizon Invests Llc, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,827 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 89,255 shares. Violich Cap Management accumulated 0.29% or 20,946 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP holds 0.05% or 5,157 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,777 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advisors Ltd Com has 73,985 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 46,343 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21M and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares to 4,816 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Eq Wt Health by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,175 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.