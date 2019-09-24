Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Holder Robinson Capital Management Has Upped Position by $1.40 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Lifted by Wms Partners Llc

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, up from 2,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $22.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.44. About 1.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 61,931 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Oppenheimer Likes This Mortgage LP – A ‘Tax Advantaged’ Yield Over 12% – Benzinga”, Prnewswire.com published: “Invesco Announces Appointment of New Trustees for Closed-End Funds – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:VKI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 147,608 shares to 480,473 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Income Opportuni (EAD) by 39,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,340 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Float Rate Inc Fd (JFR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Inv Advsr Lc holds 3,795 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Confluence Inv Lc reported 193 shares stake. Haverford Trust has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Next Century Growth Investors Lc holds 0.71% or 3,003 shares. Cannell Peter B Comm Inc invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has 8,930 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,106 shares. Herald Management Ltd accumulated 1,165 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Stanley holds 0.09% or 199 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd holds 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,210 shares. Moreover, Vontobel Asset has 3.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 260,454 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 305 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 5,080 shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 123 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi stated it has 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 3,441 shares to 26,887 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,883 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches pay-with-cash service in U.S. at Western Union locations – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 19, 2019.