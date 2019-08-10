Inversora Carso – S.A. De C.V., PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)’s insider Bought 354,917 Shares; CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (CRERF) Shorts Raised By 11.48%

CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF) had an increase of 11.48% in short interest. CRERF’s SI was 216,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.48% from 194,300 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 25 days are for CARREFOUR S A F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRERF)’s short sellers to cover CRERF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 100 shares traded. Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRERF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $77.80 million activity. Nimbley Thomas J. bought $750,750 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Shares for $46.61M were bought by Inversora Carso – S.A. de C.V. on Thursday, May 23.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.35 million shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 9,344 shares. Hussman Strategic stated it has 35,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 11,314 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt reported 3,900 shares stake. First Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 325,392 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 81,374 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.11% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 7,194 shares. 225,311 are held by Commonwealth Bank Of Aus. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 131,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 138,096 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 141 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 14,035 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Llc stated it has 0.07% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

The Pbf Energy Inc’s insider Inversora Carso – S.A. De C.V. made a purchase of – 354,917 shares of Pbf Energy Inc, based on the average share price of $22.2 for every share. The acquired shares had a value of $7.89 million U.S Dollars. Inversora Carso – S.A. De C.V.’s investment was made on 09/08/2019 and was revealed in the a filing at the (SEC)’s website. Being a significant purchase, it will very likely not go hidden. Inversora Carso – S.A. De C.V. now has rights to 13.45% of the Company’s market cap with ownership of 15.97 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 125.88 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.40’s average target is 50.15% above currents $22.91 stock price. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PBF in report on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9.

Carrefour SA operates as a multi-local, multi-format, multi-channel retailer primarily in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $13.04 billion. The firm operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce Websites, as well as m-commerce channels; and service stations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances.