Inverness Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL) as Share Price Rose; As Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Share Value Declined, Wasatch Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 46,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 309,949 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42 million, down from 356,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 488,957 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 73,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68 million, up from 942,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 233,073 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 09/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 21 Days; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,868 shares to 66,266 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,847 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,120 was made by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, May 31 the insider Arkowitz David bought $27,627. Clayman Michael D. bought $25,136 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Thursday, August 8.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 39,349 shares to 328,472 shares, valued at $32.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 379,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI).