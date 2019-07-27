Inverness Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Netease Com Adr (NTES) by $4.52 Million; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Position in Idex (IEX) as Stock Value Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 4,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,955 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 32,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 626,005 shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NTES) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 18,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 41,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Netease Com Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $238.96. About 361,727 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,976 shares to 44,939 shares, valued at $52.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 25.10 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares to 71,329 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

