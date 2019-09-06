Inverness Counsel Trimmed Its Holding in Dollar General (DG) by $1.60 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Decreased Position by $314,262

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 13,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 19,392 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 32,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $159.86. About 19,151 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 2,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,952 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 13,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.5. About 753,304 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Co reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Mgmt invested in 17,710 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Vantage Invest Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 9.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 2.99 million shares. Johnson Fin Gp reported 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Inv Limited Liability reported 159,329 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Brinker holds 0.62% or 137,878 shares. Caprock Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 124,021 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp reported 2.49M shares. Apriem Advsrs reported 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 106,406 shares. 5,005 are held by Adirondack Research And Mngmt Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 644,447 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 30,642 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associate owns 269,289 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $343.97M for 29.17 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth accumulated 4,480 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.27% or 155,797 shares in its portfolio. 23 were reported by Enterprise Financial Service. Institute For Wealth Llc invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 34,024 are held by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia. Burns J W Ny reported 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Spectrum Mngmt reported 5,770 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,350 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.12M shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 1.58M shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 3,405 shares.