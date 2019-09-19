Inverness Counsel Position In Walt Disney Co (DIS) Was Has Raised; As Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) Valuation Rose, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Position by $425,230

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.23 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 234,048 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, CO APPOINTED LAUREN B. ELTING AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 96.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 203,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 412,734 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.63M, up from 209,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 10.23 million shares traded or 21.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Coie stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barnett And Com invested in 679 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Skylands Lc has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.94% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gluskin Sheff And Assocs reported 0.01% stake. Atlas Browninc has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Senator Inv Gp LP stated it has 5.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Company holds 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 26,699 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has invested 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westpac Banking Corporation holds 351,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prns reported 1.92% stake.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 39,877 shares to 208,175 shares, valued at $12.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,837 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares to 456,235 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 162,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,254 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold FSS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.41 million shares or 0.43% less from 52.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 92,007 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors Inc holds 0% or 10,862 shares. Voya Limited Liability Co reported 69,675 shares. Rbf Ltd Com owns 7,806 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer Group owns 44,864 shares. Federated Pa holds 377 shares. Geode Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 742,251 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 18,370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 20,124 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 8,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Llc stated it has 145,240 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 4,825 shares. Amalgamated State Bank, New York-based fund reported 11,220 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0% or 11,938 shares.