Inverness Counsel Lowered Zoetis (ZTS) Stake; Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed By $796,800 Its Oracle (ORCL) Position

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 99.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 12 shares with $1,000 value, down from 9,612 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $176.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 8.82M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 34,967 shares as Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 450,251 shares with $51.10M value, down from 485,218 last quarter. Zoetis Inc. now has $58.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 749,166 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,139 were accumulated by Bailard. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 17,499 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10.64 million shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department accumulated 111,528 shares. Indiana Tru Management Communication has invested 1.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Athena Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.78% or 60,516 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). North American Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,487 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hedeker Wealth Lc has 1.83% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.11% or 3,480 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisory Svcs Net Lc reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Northstar Grp Inc Inc has 0.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 14.14% above currents $52.96 stock price. Oracle had 24 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wedbush. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 12. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle In Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Stock Could Be Flat Until Revenue Reaccelerates – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Novel Technologies But Questionable Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Call Traders Betting on More ZTS Stock Upside – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Zoetis Gained 10% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) stake by 4,763 shares to 44,677 valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 68,156 shares and now owns 226,174 shares. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:ZTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock has $13600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $124.71’s average target is 2.41% above currents $121.77 stock price. Zoetis Inc. Class A Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Craig Hallum maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Craig Hallum has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 30 with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.02 million for 34.21 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.