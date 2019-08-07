Inverness Counsel Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $3.14 Million; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake by $11.39 Million; Stock Value Declined

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 1779.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 711,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 751,847 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 13.11 million shares traded or 23.88% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 16,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 201,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.25M, down from 217,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 31,053 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited Com holds 19,087 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 68,384 shares stake. Montag A & has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 10,985 shares. Laffer Invests invested in 0% or 129,427 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 25,073 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 17,933 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 26,792 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 176,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 12.55 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 58,332 shares. Kepos Capital LP reported 187,023 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.51% or 435,927 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt LP accumulated 540,002 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zscaler Inc by 8,070 shares to 10,395 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) by 178,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 32,141 shares to 310,523 shares, valued at $33.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 22,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).