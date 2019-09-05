Inverness Counsel Lowered Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Position; Shorts at Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Raised By 0.68%

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Carlisle Cos. (CSL) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 14,329 shares as Carlisle Cos. (CSL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 801,061 shares with $98.23M value, down from 815,390 last quarter. Carlisle Cos. now has $8.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $143.63. About 320,747 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. IPDN’s SI was 118,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 117,600 shares previously. With 11,400 avg volume, 10 days are for Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s short sellers to cover IPDN’s short positions. The SI to Professional Diversity Network Inc’s float is 3.59%. The stock increased 13.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 7,671 shares traded or 115.90% up from the average. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) has declined 49.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.15% the S&P500.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.48 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 25,089 shares to 161,369 valued at $44.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 22,606 shares and now owns 158,018 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl C was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlisle Companies has $15000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $143.25’s average target is -0.26% below currents $143.63 stock price. Carlisle Companies had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $13500 target. The stock of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 73,137 shares. Lord Abbett Commerce Llc stated it has 0.34% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 2,147 were reported by Heartland Advsrs. Smithfield Trust owns 34 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Bessemer owns 2,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile holds 0.05% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 100 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,624 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Harris Assocs LP owns 1.23 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 17,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company owns 5,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Inc Wi owns 1.18 million shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company owns 35,177 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

