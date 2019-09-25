Inverness Counsel Lifted Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) as Stock Value Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rose, Oakmont Trimmed Stake by $1.58 Million

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 244,761 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.98M, down from 249,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $388.05. About 575,380 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin says long-term contract will help against tariffs; 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 31/05/2018 – Littoral Combat Ship 11 (Sioux City) Completes Acceptance Trials; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 109,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 647,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.07 million, up from 537,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 2.96 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.29 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Linscomb Williams Inc invested in 18,929 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 27,517 are owned by Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp. California-based Blume Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Roosevelt Invest Group reported 1.73% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Litman Gregory Asset Management stated it has 548 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va owns 759 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd invested in 33,502 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mai Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,170 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated has 1,569 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 31,710 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Kentucky-based Mcf Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wills Gru Incorporated reported 3.83% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.03% or 3,200 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63,502 shares to 142,804 shares, valued at $26.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,837 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 19.69M shares. Capital Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% or 6,514 shares in its portfolio. 3.76 million are owned by Sound Shore Mngmt Ct. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc has invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Brookstone Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 2,602 were reported by Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability Company. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 6,148 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Praesidium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.62% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.65M shares. Ally Incorporated invested in 35,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Farmers Merchants Invests Inc reported 625 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management Inc accumulated 0.35% or 19,900 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd accumulated 496,960 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 31,044 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Liability Co stated it has 239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

