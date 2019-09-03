Inverness Counsel Lifted Its Unilever N.V. (UN) Stake by $1.52 Million; Broderick Brian C Has Decreased Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $551,200 as Share Value Rose

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 18,935 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 29,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 4.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Oracle CEO Mark Hurd Sits Down With CNBC’s Josh Lipton on Thursday March 22 at 11:00AM ET; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 26,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 579,093 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, up from 552,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 784,596 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 15/05/2018 – Unilever Conference Call Scheduled By Bernstein AB for May. 22; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces New Sustainability Targets through 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. Also Forbes.com published the news titled: “Power The Purpose Of A Corporation – Forbes” on September 03, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,015 shares to 38,981 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 676,437 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Natl Bank And Company owns 128,737 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. 98,490 were accumulated by Addenda. Fairfield Bush holds 151,234 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm accumulated 16.95 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 520,292 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa invested 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.56M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 315,384 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.93% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 60,902 shares. Bailard holds 28,970 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.76% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Numerixs Technology reported 10,050 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.84% or 37,168 shares. Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).