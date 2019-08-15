Inverness Counsel Lifted Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Stock Value Rose; Sei Investments Company Lowered Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) Holding by $3.15 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 744.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 379,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 430,557 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.42 million, up from 51,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.14. About 1.24 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 21,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 32,707 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 54,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $163.98. About 136,774 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – DELIVERIES TO THE SWING TONNAGE FLEET IS PROJECTED TO DECLINE IN PACE FROM 2H 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,002 shares to 39,914 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 76,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 865,966 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 28,218 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Private Tru Na owns 34,532 shares. Forbes J M And Llp reported 2.53% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Klingenstein Fields And Co Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 125,505 shares. South Texas Money Ltd owns 11,029 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Indiana Tru & Inv Mngmt invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Homrich And Berg invested in 11,690 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 699,949 shares. Edgewood Ltd Liability accumulated 76,014 shares. Frontier Investment Management accumulated 11,161 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stralem Co reported 75,035 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.36% or 72,358 shares. Diligent Ltd invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 123,385 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 35,353 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 21,700 shares stake. Brant Point Invest Lc owns 49,265 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Gideon Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Howe And Rusling Inc reported 22 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 54,514 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 13,237 are owned by Argent Trust. Riverpark Lc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.13% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 85 shares. Scout Invests Inc reported 0.33% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 67,489 shares to 120,885 shares, valued at $36.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 14,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.66M for 18.89 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.