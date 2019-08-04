Inverness Counsel Lifted Cintas (CTAS) Holding By $674,276; Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 14.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc acquired 3,338 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 26,019 shares with $5.26 million value, up from 22,681 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 412,257 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.68, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 14 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 8 trimmed and sold positions in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mid Penn Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 752 shares traded. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB) has declined 20.12% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MPB News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Vermont Housing Finance Agency Mpb, Ser. 2018 A; 26/04/2018 – Mid Penn Bancorp 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MID PENN BANCORP INC MPB.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 20/04/2018 DJ Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and firms in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $212.22 million. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of loan products comprising installment loans, mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for 49,637 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 156,841 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.37% invested in the company for 21,502 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.23% in the stock. Wharton Business Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,580 shares.

More notable recent Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid Penn Bank Seeks Regulatory Approval to Establish Hazle Township Branch – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MPB’s profit will be $4.91 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, URI, CTAS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,404 shares to 676,437 valued at $79.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) stake by 25,347 shares and now owns 24,132 shares. Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. Nomura maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Monday, July 22. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $24800 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $172 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.