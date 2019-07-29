Inverness Counsel Lifted By $2.75 Million Its Progressive (PGR) Position; Lincoln National Income Fund (LND) Sentiment Is 4

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 5.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc acquired 38,185 shares as Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 713,297 shares with $51.42M value, up from 675,112 last quarter. Progressive Corp now has $47.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Lincoln National Income Fund Inc (LND) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 1 reduced and sold their equity positions in Lincoln National Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.07 million shares, up from 302,248 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lincoln National Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

It closed at $4.31 lastly. It is down 3.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LND News: 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO AGREES TO SELL ARAUCARIA FARM FOR BRL61.6M; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 25/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO SAYS CO. IN TALKS TO SELL LAND IN BAHIA FOR BRL165M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q EBITDA R$62.6M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q NET INCOME R$54.0M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas for 4,501 shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 11,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 2,800 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 480,229 shares.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company has market cap of $239.15 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It has a 3.58 P/E ratio. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) stake by 77,171 shares to 111,153 valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 16,617 shares and now owns 201,360 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability holds 5,341 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.17% or 8,476 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Llc reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 29,822 are held by Scott And Selber. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 193,297 shares. 32,374 are owned by C A S. Renaissance Inv Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 3,954 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 2,269 shares. Brookstone Capital reported 6,255 shares. 2,412 are owned by Washington National Bank. Rowland And Counsel Adv reported 150,511 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.34% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fdx Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Japan-based Daiwa Inc has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, May 17. Wells Fargo maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $75 target. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital.