Inverness Counsel Increased Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $631,350; Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 19,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 920 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 691,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.31M, up from 689,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 434,437 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (Call) (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 24,787 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 41,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.18% stake. Edgemoor holds 225,351 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust Company reported 83,611 shares. Quadrant Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 4,213 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiverton Asset Limited accumulated 214,796 shares. Timber Hill Llc owns 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,181 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% or 4,953 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.35% or 135,398 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,274 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware has invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hallmark Cap holds 2.18% or 359,552 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 5.61M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Moreover, Alley Co has 1.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Permanens Cap LP has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Villere St Denis J Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 225,824 shares or 5.07% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 106,448 shares. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt holds 0.62% or 4,463 shares in its portfolio. 13,344 are owned by Regions Finance. 6,183 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1,103 were reported by Caprock Group Incorporated. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,650 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0.39% or 15,498 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,366 shares. Capital Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications stated it has 8,341 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited Liability holds 1,262 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Asset Gru LP has 1.12% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).