Inverness Counsel Holds Holding in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Castine Capital Management Position in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Decreased by $8.11 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 88,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27M, up from 121,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 1.14 million shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset accumulated 5,172 shares. Hills State Bank Trust invested in 1.26% or 42,008 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 257,677 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 13,196 shares stake. 6,895 are held by Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Co. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Convergence Ltd Liability has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,222 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 9,777 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt owns 3,301 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Boys Arnold And Com has 0.96% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 57,507 shares. Goelzer Inv Management Inc has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tirschwell And Loewy has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,500 were accumulated by First Savings Bank Sioux Falls. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sabal Trust Communications stated it has 157,928 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Prn) (EFA) by 4,808 shares to 6,820 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 285,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,830 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Netflix’s Next $1 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Disney Stock Could Remain Rangebound for a Long Time – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. Another trade for 42 shares valued at $4,737 was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Sterling Bancorp for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Clearway Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CWEN.A) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.13% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Advisory Rech owns 1.24M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 10 invested 0.32% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Principal invested in 940,788 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 34,608 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Mai Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,767 shares. Blackrock stated it has 19.25 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 371,645 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% or 93,000 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 30,481 are owned by Penn Mgmt Co. Castine Management has 4.59% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.81 million shares.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. STL’s profit will be $111.14 million for 9.87 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF).