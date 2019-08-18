Inverness Counsel Has Upped Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $9.80 Million as Shares Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Has Decreased Its Ross Stores (ROST) Position by $401,481

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 4,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 193,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02M, down from 197,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 1.95 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 88,279 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 209,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27 million, up from 121,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 23.03 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,234 shares to 346,001 shares, valued at $14.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability holds 4,412 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd accumulated 531,147 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.18% or 133,691 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Llc holds 4,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Primecap Comm Ca has 0.85% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 12.41M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.06% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 52,869 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Company reported 3,544 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 2.41 million shares. Amp invested in 265,653 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Btim has 0.98% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 773,946 shares.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 25,347 shares to 24,132 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 77,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,153 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).