Inverness Counsel Has Upped Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake by $10.23 Million; Stock Value Rose; Bvf Maintains Position in Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 123.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 3.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.33 million, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 354,722 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 47.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 164,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 513,345 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.26 million, up from 348,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 1.80M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 50,000 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 59,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.31 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.64, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 63.55 million shares or 192.86% more from 21.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership holds 491,279 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc owns 21,151 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gru has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.04% stake. Tower Capital (Trc) reported 14,489 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 28,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 39,615 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 750,198 shares. 9,457 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Blair William & Il has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Panagora Asset owns 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 15,354 shares. Sabby Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Vanguard Inc invested in 2.11 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.26M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 12,463 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.03% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com accumulated 4,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company has 59 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 27,284 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 488,904 shares. Motco has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Raymond James Financial Advsr has invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Hartford invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Republic has 94,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.17% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 785,867 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial owns 8,391 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.