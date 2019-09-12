Inverness Counsel Has Upped By $4.34 Million Its Verizon Comm (VZ) Holding; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Heico New (HEI) Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Heico Corp New (HEI) stake by 31.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,966 shares as Heico Corp New (HEI)’s stock rose 32.47%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 8,598 shares with $1.15M value, down from 12,564 last quarter. Heico Corp New now has $14.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 253,178 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Verizon Comm (VZ) stake by 18.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc acquired 76,093 shares as Verizon Comm (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 485,846 shares with $27.76 million value, up from 409,753 last quarter. Verizon Comm now has $249.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 3.89M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity. The insider Hildebrandt Mark H bought 1,974 shares worth $198,784.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $64.28 million for 55.45 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 6,158 shares to 92,459 valued at $27.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (TLT) stake by 18,142 shares and now owns 51,509 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Heico Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:HEI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Heico Corporation Common Stock has $17000 highest and $11200 lowest target. $157.40’s average target is 24.51% above currents $126.42 stock price. Heico Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 30. Canaccord Genuity maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Thursday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Tuesday, September 3 to “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, May 30.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About HEICO Corporation’s (NYSE:HEI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Sticking With HEICO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hovnanian Enterprises leads industrial gainers; Vertex Energy and BioHiTech Global among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 2.84% above currents $60.29 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

