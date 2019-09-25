Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Progressive (PGR) Position by $13.98 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Market Value Declined, Suvretta Capital Management Upped by $41.69 Million Its Stake

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 62.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 246,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 640,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.45 million, up from 393,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $175.51. About 6.03 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video)

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 176,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 536,299 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.87M, down from 713,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.28M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 213,513 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $88.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 548,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,204 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,713 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Company reported 3.44 million shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 6,850 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.89% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cumberland Partners Ltd owns 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 8,115 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 882,683 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 121,800 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Winfield Assoc has invested 0.99% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 2 shares. Waddell And Reed owns 1.19 million shares. State Street invested in 26.26 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Lc accumulated 0.28% or 127,498 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05 million for 14.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,389 shares to 266,315 shares, valued at $38.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 11,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).