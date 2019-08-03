Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Knowles (KN) Holding By $1.31 Million; 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Neogenomics (NEO) Holding By $529,560

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Knowles Corp (KN) stake by 40.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 77,171 shares as Knowles Corp (KN)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 111,153 shares with $1.96M value, down from 188,324 last quarter. Knowles Corp now has $1.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 574,125 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 8.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 26,478 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The 1492 Capital Management Llc holds 269,488 shares with $5.51 million value, down from 295,966 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 1.38 million shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Knowles Corporation (KN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Knowles +2% as Q2 beats on top, bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Knowles Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Spon Adr stake by 4,809 shares to 407,159 valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 5,956 shares and now owns 177,566 shares. Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.21M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,126 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.01% stake. Comml Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 669,731 shares. Michigan-based Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 0.92% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 200,000 shares. Zebra Mngmt has 19,667 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 53 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 153,950 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 39,608 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 813,871 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.98% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 79,816 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 42,572 shares.