Inverness Counsel Has Trimmed Its Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $2.19 Million as Market Value Declined; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 23,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 307,263 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.63M, down from 330,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 3.13 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) by 62.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 403,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 241,725 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 80,420 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10,170 shares to 957,401 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 177,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.74M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company owns 21,088 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 3.41 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.32% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 226,500 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 53,603 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. City Holdg reported 0% stake. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 75,397 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 55,064 shares stake. 30,113 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Westport Asset Management invested 3.51% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Panagora Asset owns 19,786 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 261,214 shares. Intact Invest Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,200 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 399,339 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Group reported 0.75% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 22,895 shares to 75,157 shares, valued at $19.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE).