Inverness Counsel Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $1.57 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Brant Point Investment Management Position in Jack In The Box (JACK) Has Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 23,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,052 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56 million, up from 224,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 1.05M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,012 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, down from 103,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.27. About 83,543 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 57,529 shares to 689,899 shares, valued at $235.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 112,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,926 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 14,348 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 51,142 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,189 shares. Cypress Cap Gru holds 0.38% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 28,179 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 43,714 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lbmc Inv Ltd Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,903 shares. Patten owns 0.18% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,313 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 3,100 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 218,613 shares. 100,000 are owned by Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Company. 5,200 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Liability Company. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (NYSE:FOE) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).