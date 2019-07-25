Inverness Counsel Has Raised Celanese (CE) Holding By $3.86 Million; Vectrus (VEC) Shorts Up By 18.92%

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc acquired 39,349 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 328,472 shares with $32.39 million value, up from 289,123 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $13.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 714,913 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) had an increase of 18.92% in short interest. VEC’s SI was 154,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.92% from 130,000 shares previously. With 47,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)’s short sellers to cover VEC’s short positions. The SI to Vectrus Inc’s float is 1.4%. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 41,832 shares traded. Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) has risen 25.08% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VEC News: 22/05/2018 – Vectrus Wins $84 Million Sheppard Air Force Base Contract; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus 1Q EPS 54c; 22/05/2018 – Vectrus Wins $84 Mllion Sheppard Air Force Base Contract; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Sees 2018 EPS $2.71-EPS $3.23; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Increased 2018 Guidance for Rev, Net Income, and Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Vectrus; 20/03/2018 – VECTRUS – U.S. GOVERNMENT PUBLISHED NOTICE THAT CO’S UNIT WAS AWARDED A $385.1 MLN MODIFICATION TO CONTRACT W52P1J-10-C-0062 FOR K-BOSSS; 09/05/2018 – Vectrus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Vectrus Expects to Meet Guidance for 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 20/03/2018 – VECTRUS INC – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED IN CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT, WITH AN ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF DEC. 28, 2018 – SEC FILING

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company has market cap of $463.55 million. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. Army, Air Force, and Navy.

More notable recent Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Shareholders Booked A 41% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vectrus Appoints Mario Coracides as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Vectrus Operations – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vectrus Inc (VEC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Drive Shack Inc. (DS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vectrus Acquires Advantor Systems – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 13,131 shares to 143,746 valued at $14.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 112,850 shares and now owns 260,926 shares. Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,890 are held by Fiduciary Communications. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 138,327 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Affinity Investment Lc owns 60,945 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Axa has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Westfield Management Company LP has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 231,672 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Art Llc reported 35,166 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 13,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Principal Gp holds 275,324 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 22,352 shares. Pggm Invs owns 293,034 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celanese had 20 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CE in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $12000 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Celanese – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.