Inverness Counsel Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.84 Million; First Personal Financial Services Trimmed Holding in Ansys (ANSS) as Shares Rose

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 2,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 27,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, down from 29,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $212.13 lastly. It is down 20.55% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 2,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 34,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.99 million, up from 31,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68M shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Amazon Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 28/03/2018 – Investors buy up retail with Amazon on the ropes; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 1,132 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 13,357 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.7% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 390,703 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 851,689 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 68,860 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 504,030 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.12% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Agf Investments invested in 7,863 shares. 25,438 are held by Mendel Money Mngmt. Td Asset Mngmt owns 52,375 shares. Johnson Finance has 0.01% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Maverick Capital Ltd holds 29,600 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 456,544 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Oakbrook Ltd Com stated it has 8,812 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 33,416 shares to 117,594 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 19,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 53.03 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,419 shares to 231,390 shares, valued at $68.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 4,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,446 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 2.85% or 11,692 shares in its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 7.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,747 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,504 shares for 6.89% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 52,371 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,995 shares. Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc has 5.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,317 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 519,647 shares. Chatham Group reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 8,169 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & reported 4.45M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 79,764 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Cap has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 696 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 7,500 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Fiera holds 0.17% or 24,008 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 1.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

