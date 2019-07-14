Inverness Counsel Has Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake By $19.62 Million; Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 17 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 13 sold and decreased their stock positions in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.61 million shares, up from 1.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) stake by 7.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 57,529 shares as Roper Technologies (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 689,899 shares with $235.93M value, down from 747,428 last quarter. Roper Technologies now has $39.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $384.45. About 293,405 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 8,016 shares traded. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) has declined 25.34% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500.

Analysts await Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. FMAO’s profit will be $5.00 million for 16.06 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.42% EPS growth.

More notable recent Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Ranked in Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts List by American Banker Magazine for Third Straight Year – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Ranked in Top 100 for Farm Lending – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 148% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares 2019 Second-Quarter Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company has market cap of $320.97 million. The firm offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custody services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending services; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvements loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. for 42,415 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc owns 30,120 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.01% invested in the company for 13,786 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,612 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 31.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $2.66M was sold by Stipancich John K. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. 5,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $1.54M were sold by Conley Jason. Crisci Robert also sold $1.23 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,819 were reported by Wms Limited Company. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca owns 3.87% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 62,688 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,223 shares. Moreover, American & Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,790 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Com holds 0.01% or 172 shares in its portfolio. Mai holds 0.12% or 6,839 shares in its portfolio. 2,195 are owned by First United Natl Bank Tru. Principal Financial holds 0.39% or 1.22M shares. Global Thematic Prtnrs Lc holds 1.22% or 76,583 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.24% or 1.08 million shares. Lord Abbett Lc holds 286,958 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 36,379 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.08% or 23,978 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Water Widens Its Lead From Drip To Flow – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 32,141 shares to 310,523 valued at $33.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 5,956 shares and now owns 177,566 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.