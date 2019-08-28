Inverness Counsel Has Lowered Its Netease Com Adr (NTES) Position by $4.52 Million as Stock Declined; Thomas White International LTD Position In Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Was Increased

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NTES) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 22,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 41,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Netease Com Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 845,198 shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 23,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 99,651 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 75,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 1.32M shares traded or 63.91% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY) by 13,498 shares to 98,255 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,709 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 58,708 shares to 330,771 shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 379,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI).

