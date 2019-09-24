Inverness Counsel Has Lowered Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $2.19 Million; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Lowered Its Holding by $6.35 Million

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 14,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 56,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 23,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 307,263 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.63 million, down from 330,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 3.77 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03 million for 16.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 193.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

