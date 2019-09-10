Inverness Counsel Has Lifted Verizon Comm (VZ) Position by $21.87 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Upped Carnival New F (CCL) Holding

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 3.81 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Verizon Comm (VZ) by 950.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 370,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 409,753 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 39,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Verizon Comm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $59.43. About 6.01M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,017 shares. Richard C Young And Commerce Ltd has invested 2.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alley Limited Liability invested in 106,433 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 2.74M shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 87,170 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Company has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ssi Management holds 0.06% or 11,928 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10.16M shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 69,344 shares. Lipe Dalton has 24,742 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 10.00M shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hanseatic Mgmt Ser owns 7,845 shares. Geode Capital Management holds 0.88% or 57.72 million shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 112,850 shares to 260,926 shares, valued at $34.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,914 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,265 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 6,376 shares. 66,992 were reported by Etrade Management Ltd Liability. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). New York-based Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Qs Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 238,678 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 9,048 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Lp holds 42,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 145 shares. Bangor Natl Bank reported 5,057 shares stake. Stoneridge Partners Llc holds 1.59% or 106,212 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.11% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation has 0.12% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 260,800 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Mercantile owns 1,240 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

