Inverness Counsel Has Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $21.56 Million; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.40 Million as Shares Rose

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 350,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93 million, down from 384,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 4.02M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 138.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 178,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 307,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.32 million, up from 129,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $121.49. About 624,935 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 49,700 shares to 163,400 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 8,239 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 150,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Northern Trust Corp reported 11.35 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amer Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Korea Inv owns 424,118 shares. 213,588 are held by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 127,746 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inc stated it has 99,047 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cordasco Fin Ntwk holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 50,271 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). South State owns 43 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 129,483 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The California-based Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Time to Buy Calls on This Restaurant Outperformer – Schaeffers Research” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability holds 15,500 shares. Td Cap Lc reported 40 shares. Prudential Finance Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 15,268 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh reported 5,014 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Partners reported 1,840 shares stake. Burney owns 3,005 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Company holds 61,518 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. 3,150 were reported by Pinnacle Associates. Castleark Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 30,904 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Company stated it has 46,827 shares. Investment invested in 5,935 shares.